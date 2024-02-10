Special counsel report on Biden memory is wrong: White House

Hur said in a report released on Thursday that he chose not to bring criminal charges following a 15-month investigation into Biden's handling of classified documents because the president cooperated.

Hur said Biden would be difficult to convict and described him as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory" who was not able to recall to investigators when his son, Beau Biden, died.

"We don't think that part of the report lives in reality," Jean-Pierre said.

"We just reject that this is true," Sams said.

Harris rushed to Biden's defense when asked about the issue after a White House appearance.

"The way that the president’s demeanor in that report was characterized could not be more wrong on the facts and (is) clearly politically motivated," she said, according to a pool report.