Biden aims to ‘strengthen a strategic partnership’ with Saudi Arabia

US president Joe Biden said Saturday he aims to “strengthen a strategic partnership” with Saudi Arabia during a controversial visit there next week, but added that he will hold true to “fundamental American values.”

“I know that there are many who disagree with my decision to travel to Saudi Arabia. My views on human rights are clear and long-standing, and fundamental freedoms are always on the agenda when I travel abroad, as they will be during this trip,” Biden wrote in a Washington Post opinion piece published Saturday.

While Biden is expected to press for increased Saudi oil production in the hope of taming spiralling fuel costs and inflation at home, his visit signals a shift: an apparent abandoning of efforts to ostracise the kingdom’s de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, over the horrific murder of a dissident.