Biden deplores rising anti-Asian violence

President Joe Biden deplored a surge in anti-Asian violence in the United States after a deadly shooting rampage in Georgia, and asked all Americans to stand together against hate during a visit to the state on Friday.

Biden and vice president Kamala Harris met for more than an hour with leaders and state lawmakers from the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community, which has been rattled by this week’s murders of eight people, including six women of Asian descent, after a year of rising anti-Asian violence.

“Hate can have no safe harbour in America. It must stop. And it is on all of us, all of us together, to make it stop,” Biden said after the meeting, calling on US lawmakers to pass a Covid-19 hate crimes bill that would expand Justice Department review of hate crimes exacerbated by the pandemic.

Harris, the first Asian-American vice president in US history, tied the violence to the long history of racism in the United States and likened it to the targeting of Muslims after the 11 September 2001, attacks.