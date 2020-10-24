Biden pledges free COVID-19 vaccines for all if elected

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has said that if he is elected in the 3 November election, he will make COVID-19 vaccines free for all Americans.

"Once we have a safe and effective vaccine, it has to be free to everyone -- whether or not you're insured," Xinhua news agency quoted Biden as saying during a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday.

He once again slammed president Donald Trump for his response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying he has "given up" fighting the virus and has "quit on America".