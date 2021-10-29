Biden to meet ally Pope Francis ahead of G20 summit

As world leaders flock to Rome for the G20 summit, US President Joe Biden was set Friday to meet Pope Francis and France’s Emmanuel Macron at the start of a trip aimed at reasserting US international credentials.

Shortly before leaving Washington, the president unveiled an “historic” blueprint for remaking America’s economy, but it remains to be seen if he can persuade lawmakers to back it.

After weeks of internal party feuding, and with his personal ratings slumping, Biden had hoped to arrive at twin summits in Europe this week—the G20 and UN climate talks in Glasgow—with the deal in hand.

The 78-year-old sees himself as the spokesman for democracy in the face of authoritarian regimes, notably China—although Xi Jinping, like Russia’s Vladimir Putin, is not attending the G20 in person.