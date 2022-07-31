Pope calls Canada Indigenous abuse ‘genocide’, says must slow down

Stepping aside

Canada was the pope’s 37th international trip since he was elected in 2013, but he admitted he would have to slow down his pace due to knee problems that saw him spent much of the visit in a wheelchair.

“I think that at my age and with this limitation, I have to save myself a little bit to be able to serve the Church. Or, alternatively, to think about the possibility of stepping aside,” the pope said.

It was not the first time Francis has said that, if required, he could follow his predecessor Benedict XVI, who made history in 2013 by resigning due to his own declining health.

“The door is open, it’s one of the normal options, but up until now I haven’t knocked on this door,” he said Saturday.

“But that doesn’t mean the day after tomorrow I don’t start thinking, right? But right now I honestly don’t.”

His comments will fuel already intense speculation about the pope’s future, after he cancelled a string of events in recent months, including a long-planned trip to South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ruling out surgery due to the risks of anaesthesia at his age, the pope—who underwent colon surgery last year—said he still planned to travel to Kazakhstan in September, and still had hopes of a trip one day to war-torn Ukraine.