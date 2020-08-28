Election to save America or allow socialist agenda to demolish destiny: Trump

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Trump delivered his remarks in front of more than 1,000 people, standing in front of dozens of American flags and basking in chants of “Four more years!” and “U.S.A.!”

The made-for-television scene - befitting the first reality TV host to serve as president - stood in marked contrast to Biden's acceptance speech last week, which was broadcast live from a largely empty arena in a nod to the disease.

Trump's decision to speak from the White House lawn drew criticism that he was using the official residence for partisan purposes. The crowd, seated in white chairs inches apart, showed little evidence of social distancing or face masks despite health experts' recommendations.