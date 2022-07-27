US has 'very narrow path' to avoid recession: IMF

The United States has only a slim chance of avoiding an economic downturn given the many risks it faces, the IMF said Tuesday.

"It's a very narrow path," IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said. "The current environment suggest that the likelihood that the US economy can avoid a recession is actually quite narrow."

He warned that even a "small shock" could tip the US economy into recession.

In its latest update to the World Economic Outlook, the IMF slashed the growth forecast for the United States to 2.3 per cent this year, a drastic 1.4 percentage points lower than the April forecast.