Trump says inflation is 'killing our country' under Biden

Donald Trump accused Joe Biden on Thursday of doing a "poor job" on the US economy and of presiding over a disastrous rise in inflation -- reflecting how rising prices and the cost of living have become key issues ahead of November's presidential election.

"He has not done a good job. He's done a poor job," Trump said during CNN's head-to-head debate with Biden in Atlanta, Georgia. "And inflation is killing our country. It is absolutely killing us.

"I gave him a country with essentially no inflation. It was perfect. It was so good, all he had to do is leave it alone." he added. "He destroyed it"

In response to Trump's attacks on his record, Biden said Trump had "absolutely decimated" the US economy when he was president.

"There was no inflation when I became president. You know why? The economy was flat on its back," he said, adding that his administration had helped create "millions" of new jobs, including in minority communities.