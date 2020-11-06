’Georgia likely to go through recount in US presidential election’

Reuters
Washinton
Employees of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections process ballots in Atlanta, Georgia 4 November , 2020
Employees of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections process ballots in Atlanta, Georgia 4 November , 2020Reuters

Georgia's secretary of state on Friday said he expects a recount due to the small margin for the presidential election in the battleground state, where Democrat Joe Biden has a small lead over Republican president Donald Trump.

The presidential candidates each had 49.4 per cent of counted ballots, though Biden was ahead by 1,579 votes as of Friday morning with 4,169 left to count, Georgia's voting system implementation manager, Gabriel Sterling, said.

"With a margin that small, there will be a recount," Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's secretary of state, told reporters.

Officials said about 9,000 military and overseas ballots were still outstanding and could be accepted if they arrive on Friday and are postmarked on Tuesday or earlier.

Advertisement

There are two ways of seeking a recount in Georgia. A presidential candidate who loses by 0.5 per cent of the vote or less can force a recount by sending a written request to the secretary of state, or a candidate can ask the secretary of state to conduct one by alleging a “discrepancy or error” in the vote tabulation. In that case, state law gives the secretary discretion about whether to conduct a recount.

Local election officials in Georgia also can conduct recounts in their counties if they think there is a discrepancy in the results.

The Southern state switched to new touch-screen voting machines this year. After a voter makes their choices, the machine produces a marked paper ballot that’s fed into a scanner that counts the vote.

Absentee voters – hundreds of thousands this year – filled out the same ballots, which also were fed into the scanners. If the scanner cannot read the ballot, a bipartisan group of election officials reviews it to determine whether or how it should be counted.

A recount essentially repeats that process, and in the past has not made big changes in the results.

Because of that, a recount is considered unlikely to have a big effect on the state’s vote totals.

Advertisement

More News

Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania too

Supporters including Jo Lawlor of Pennsylvania (L) pose for photographs with a cutout of former Vice President Joe Biden near the site where Biden and Senator Kamala Harris hope to celebrate their victory in the US presidential race in Wilmington, Delaware, US, 5 November, 2020.

Judge denies Trump campaign bid to halt Philadelphia count

A Biden supporter waves a Democrat flag in opposition of a Republican-led protest on the Nevada vote by Donald Trump supporters outside Clark County Election Department on 5 November, 2020, in North Las Vegas.

Trump and Biden protesters duel outside vote-counting centers

Philadelphia Police officers stand guard near Pennsylvania Convention Center after probing alleged plot to attack vote counting venue of the 2020 US presidential election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, 6 November, 2020.

Biden takes narrow lead in Georgia, putting White House in reach

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden makes a statement on the 2020 U.S. presidential election results during a brief appearance before reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, US, 5 November, 2020.