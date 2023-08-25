Drought-hit Panama Canal to restrict access for one year

The canal's sub-administrator Ilya Espino, told AFP that unless heavy rains fall in the next three months, "we are looking at a period of one year" of restricted access to the waterway.

That period will give clients "a year to plan" how to adapt.

The 50-mile (80-kilometer) byway is mainly used by clients from the United States, China, and Japan, and on Thursday, some 130 boats were backed up waiting to enter, compared to around 90 usually in the queue.

Waiting times, usually between three and five days, have gone up to 19 days at times, although they now stand at around 11 days.