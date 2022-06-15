Israel sees Biden Mideast tour as containing Iran threat

Israel hopes a regional tour by US President Joe Biden next month will help contain Iran and foster an eventual normalisation of ties with Saudi Arabia, foreign minister Yair Lapid said Wednesday.

Lapid said the much anticipated July 13-16 tour, which will see Biden fly directly from Israel to the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah, was a sign of the new regional architecture forged by shared concerns about Iran.

"We are trying to put Iran under siege both security-wise and policy-wise, because Iran is a threat to the entire region, not only Israel," Lapid said.

"Therefore all measures that we are taking in the region, especially around a visit as important as President Biden's visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia, have to be considered as part of this effort."

Both Israel and Saudi Arabia have opposed faltering international efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that was left in tatters by the US' unilateral 2018 exit under Biden's predecessor Donald Trump.