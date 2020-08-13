Kamala Harris says US 'crying out for leadership'

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris launched their joint bid for the White House Wednesday, with vice presidential nominee Harris saying Americans are “crying out for leadership” to overcome a triple crisis of health, racial injustice and a ravaged economy.

Making their first appearance as running mates, before a small crowd of reporters and staffers at a Delaware high school closed to the public due to coronavirus concerns, the Democratic duo vowed to end Donald Trump’s presidency and, in Biden’s words, “rebuild this country.”

“Everything we care about,” said Harris. “It’s all on the line.”

A formidable 55-year-old US senator from California and a daughter of immigrants, Harris has already made history as the first woman of color tapped for a major party presidential ticket.