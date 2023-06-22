US will not hesitate to engage in issues and areas of its interests: Vedant Patel

The US state department’s principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel has said the US will not hesitate to act and engage in issues and areas that are in its interests.
Vedant Patel came up with this remark replying to a question on Wednesday.
A journalist asked that prior to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing visit in the US, US national security advisor Jake Sullivan met Indian security advisor Ajit Doval where the latter stated it is important for India that all countries refrain from taking any initiative in neighboring countries that may have a negative impact on their national interest. Leading Indian daily quoted him as saying the US should not do anything that disturbs the balance and stability in the region of Southeast Asia. For example, during Khaleda Zia’s regime in Bangladesh, 10 trucks of arms were about to be smuggle to ULFA, the terrorist organisation in Assam, and it was that main issue about the security.
The journalist asked for the state department’s comment on the notion that the US should not do anything that disturbs the balance and stability in Southeast Asia.
In reply, Vedant Pateln said, “Well, I will say two things. First, broadly, the US will not hesitate to act and engage on issues and areas that are in its interests.
But what I will also say is that as it relates to the region, India is an important partner on a lot of these pursuits. As I said, we work cooperatively with our Indian partners to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific. We jointly tackle global challenges, and we look forward to deepening our relationship with our Indian partners to continue to work towards a world and an Indo-Pacific region – including Southeast Asia – that is open, prosperous, secure, stable, and resilient.”
In another question, a journalist asked although 57 congressmen and 18 senators have written a letter to the US president Joe Biden about the human rights violations, treatment of Muslims and journalists by prime minister Narendra Modi in India, the US state department was never heard condemning it.
Vedant Patel replied, “We have talked about human rights at the nexus of a number of countries around the world. We’ve done so clearly. The secretary’s done so, I’ve done so, others have done so from behind this podium. And as we do with other nations around the world, we regularly engage at the senior levels on our human rights concerns, including freedom of religion and freedom of belief. Our view is that a secure, prosperous, and democratic and pluralistic India is a natural partner for the United States, and that I am sure is something our Indian partners view as well.”