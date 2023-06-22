US will not hesitate to engage in issues and areas of its interests: Vedant Patel

The US state department’s principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel has said the US will not hesitate to act and engage in issues and areas that are in its interests.

Vedant Patel came up with this remark replying to a question on Wednesday.

A journalist asked that prior to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing visit in the US, US national security advisor Jake Sullivan met Indian security advisor Ajit Doval where the latter stated it is important for India that all countries refrain from taking any initiative in neighboring countries that may have a negative impact on their national interest. Leading Indian daily quoted him as saying the US should not do anything that disturbs the balance and stability in the region of Southeast Asia. For example, during Khaleda Zia’s regime in Bangladesh, 10 trucks of arms were about to be smuggle to ULFA, the terrorist organisation in Assam, and it was that main issue about the security.