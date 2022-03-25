NATO will ‘respond’ if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine: Biden

“I think that China understands that its economic future is much more closely tied to the West than it is to Russia. And so I am hopeful that he does not get engaged,” Biden said.

Moreover, Biden while speaking of the conversation that he held with the Chinese President last Friday said that China had sought to develop stronger economic ties with the West.

Calling Russia and Ukraine the “breadbasket” of Europe, Biden said that food shortages will be “real”. Biden in remarks after an emergency NATO meeting said, “The price of the sanctions is not just imposed upon Russia. It’s imposed upon an awful lot of countries as well, including European countries and our country as well.”

“We had a long discussion in the G7 with ... both the United States, which has a significant -- the third-largest producer of wheat in the world -- as well as Canada, which is also a major, major producer. And we both talked about how we could increase and disseminate more rapidly food ... In addition to that, we talked about urging all the European countries and everyone else to end trade restrictions on sending, limitations on sending food abroad. So we are in the process of working out with our European friends what it would be, what it would take to help alleviate the concerns relative to food shortages,” he said.