Biden agenda at stake, Trump in the wings as Americans vote

Americans headed to the polls on Tuesday in midterm elections in which Republicans are chasing a congressional majority that would paralyze President Joe Biden's agenda and serve as a springboard for another White House run by Donald Trump.

Biden's Democrats are facing a gargantuan struggle to hang on to Congress, after a race the president has cast as a "defining" moment for US democracy -- while Trump's Republicans campaigned hard on kitchen-table issues like inflation and crime.

"It's Election Day, America," the 79-year-old Biden tweeted as polling stations opened on the East Coast. "Make your voice heard today. Vote."

At stake are all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, one-third of the Senate and a slew of state and local positions. Five states are holding referendums on abortion -- California, Vermont, Kentucky, Montana and Michigan.

First results will begin trickling in after 7.00pm (0000 GMT) but with razor-thin margins in some key congressional races a full picture may not be available for days or even weeks, setting the stage for likely acrimonious challenges.