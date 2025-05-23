Harvard sues Trump over block on foreign students

Harvard sued the Trump administration on Friday over its move to block the prestigious university from enrolling and hosting foreign students in a broadening dispute, a court filing showed.

On Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revoked Harvard University's ability to enroll foreign nationals, throwing the future of thousands of students into doubt.

President Donald Trump is furious at Harvard -- which has produced 162 Nobel prize winners -- for rejecting his demand that it submit to oversight on admissions and hiring over his claims that it is a hotbed of anti-Semitism and "woke" liberal ideology.