Trump retracts apparent admission of defeat

US president Donald Trump appeared accidentally to admit his election defeat in a tweet on Sunday morning -- before reversing course to claim he won, and once again push unsubstantiated claims of mass fraud in the vote.

Trump has refused to concede the 3 November US election to challenger Joe Biden, and repeatedly said he intends to overturn the result through legal cases.

His aides say he is preparing for a second term in office despite the vote count confirming Biden's clear victory.