US lawmakers advance budget with $14b for Ukraine

“This is a dangerous time for the United States and our partners.”

It provides $782 billion in defence funding -- far more than Biden’s initial $715 billion request and an increase of 5.6 per cent over last year.

The package includes $730 billion in non-defense cash, a 6.7 per cent increase over 2021 and the largest hike in four years.

Lawmakers on the left of the Democratic Party had signaled they would be unhappy about defense spending hikes, but they back the increases in domestic spending and allowed the package to advance to the Senate.

There was a backlash from progressives however over a provision to provide $15.6 billion to fund the Biden administration’s Covid-19 strategy, forcing it to be stripped out of the omnibus package.

Republicans are refusing to back any new cash for the federal pandemic response, and Democrats had agreed to take the money from existing programs, including $7 billion allocated to state governments in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.