US moving strongly on Asia-Pacific despite Russia crisis: Biden

US president Joe Biden said Tuesday that the United States is forging "strongly" ahead on its growing Asia-Pacific focus, despite the crisis sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Hosting Singapore's prime minister Lee Hsien Loong in the Oval Office, Biden said the world's "rules-based order" faces "unprecedented challenges," but that Washington has not been distracted by the Ukraine war.

"Even as we address the crisis in Europe, my administration is strongly supportive of moving rapidly to implement the Indo-Pacific strategy," Biden said.