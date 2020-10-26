Pompeo expected to bolster allies against China

India's decision on expanding the exercises comes at a time when it is locked in a military stand-off on the disputed land border with China.

Thousands of troops are in close proximity in the western Himalayas, where India says Chinese troops have intruded across its side of the de facto border. Beijing denies any intrusion and says India has been building roads and other infrastructure in the disputed area, causing the crisis.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday the United States was bullying countries to pick sides over their links to China, but such efforts would not succeed.

During Pompeo's trip, which defense secretary Mark Esper will join, India is expected to sign an agreement that will give it access to sensitive US satellite data to help improve targeting of missiles and drones, Indian officials said.

"There is great further potential in our defence cooperation," an Indian official said.