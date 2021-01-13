Walmart, Disney suspend contributions to US lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

Walmart Inc, the world’s biggest retailer and Walt Disney Co joined other major companies in indefinitely suspending donations to US lawmakers who voted against president-elect Joe Biden’s election certification.

The Arkansas-based company said on Tuesday that in light of last week’s attack on the US Capitol, its “political action committee is indefinitely suspending contributions to those members of Congress who voted against the lawful certification of state electoral college votes.”

Disney, the entertainment company, said in a statement that in the “immediate aftermath of that appalling siege, members of Congress had an opportunity to unite — an opportunity that some sadly refused to embrace. In light of these events, we have decided we will not make political contributions in 2021 to lawmakers who voted to reject the certification of the Electoral College votes.”