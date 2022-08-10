Mounting proof of crimes against humanity in Myanmar: UN probe

UN investigators on Tuesday reported mounting evidence of crimes against humanity, including murder, torture and sexual violence, committed in Myanmar since last year's military coup.

The United Nations' Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM) said women and children were particularly being targeted.

"There are ample indications that since the military takeover in February 2021, crimes have been committed in Myanmar on a scale and in a manner that constitutes a widespread and systematic attack against a civilian population," the investigators said in a statement.

Myanmar's military seized power on 1 February last year, ousting the civilian government and arresting de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.