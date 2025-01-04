World's oldest person dies at 116 in Japan

The world's oldest person, Japanese woman Tomiko Itooka, has died aged 116, the city where she lived, Ashiya, announced on Saturday.

Itooka, who had four children and five grandchildren, died on 29 December at a nursing home where she resided since 2019, the southern city's mayor said in a statement.

She was born on 23 May 1908 in the commercial hub of Osaka, near Ashiya -- four months before the Ford Model T was launched in the United States.

Itooka was recognised as the oldest person in the world after the August 2024 death of Spain's Maria Branyas Morera at age 117.