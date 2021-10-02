BJP to hold caste-based conferences to woo Uttar Pradesh voters

In a bid to woo voters in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold the caste-based conventions in the state in the next two months, said sources on Saturday.

"BJP is now going to hold a caste-based convention to solve the caste equations in the elections in Uttar Pradesh. As many as 200 conferences of small castes will be held in the entire state. These conferences will start from Navratri and run till the end of November," said sources. Notably, there are 79 castes that constitute the other backward classes (OBCs) in Uttar Pradesh, while there are 66 scheduled castes (SCs) and sub-castes.

Many castes like Nishads, Yadavs, Sainis, Kurmis, Lodhs, Prajapati, Rajbhars, Maurya, Saini, Teli, and Kushwahas among the OBCs and Valmikis, Jatavs, Koris and Pasis are among the SCs that dominate the vote shares of many constituencies.