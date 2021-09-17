China's 'long term goals' behind trade diplomacy in Myanmar, Nepal

With the possible aim to encircle India in South Asia, China has established 'long term strategic goals and it's pouring massive investment in the region through trade diplomacy to gain strategic influence.

Recently, China silently opened a strategic rail link through Myanmar to access the Indian Ocean, when the world was focused on the Afghanistan crisis, The Irrawaddy said on Wednesday. The first rail link between China and the Indian Ocean will significantly reduce the time needed to import cargo to China's landlocked Yunnan Province. There's no doubt that Beijing has gifted the newly-created rail line to Myanmar's military regime for its financial gains.