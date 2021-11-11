China’s Xi warns of ‘Cold War-era’ tensions in Asia-Pacific

Chinese president Xi Jinping warned against a return to Cold War-era divisions in the Asia-Pacific Thursday as tensions mounted over the security of Taiwan.

In the run-up to an anticipated virtual summit with US president Joe Biden as early as next week, Xi said countries in the region must work together on common challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic to trade.

“Attempts to draw ideological lines or form small circles on geo-political grounds are bound to fail,” he told a virtual business conference on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit hosted by New Zealand.