Singapore processing extradition of fugitive businessman wanted in Indonesia

Singapore is processing its first ever extradition request from neighbouring Indonesia for a businessman accused of corruption in a government project, the city-state’s law ministry said on Monday.

Paulus Tannos has been implicated in a graft scandal involving the Indonesian government’s electronic identification card project, which caused losses to the state of about 2.3 trillion rupiah ($140.72 million), reported news outlet the Jakarta Globe.

Tannos has been on Indonesia’s wanted list since 2021 for alleged offences committed a decade earlier, according to its anti-graft agency.