Japanese fans snap up first Murakami novel in six years

Dozens of excited Haruki Murakami fans queued outside a bookstore in Tokyo on Thursday for the midnight release of the world-renowned author's first novel in six years.

Copies of "The City and Its Uncertain Walls", so far only available in Japanese, were piled up on tables at the entrance to Kinokuniya store in central Shinjuku district.

Shunsuke Mitsumoto was among the first to get his hands on the latest title by Murakami, who has a cult following for his surreal works peppered with references to pop culture.