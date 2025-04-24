Former S Korea president Moon Jae-in indicted for corruption

South Korea’s prosecutors said Thursday they have indicted former president Moon Jae-in on corruption charges related to the employment of his son-in-law at an airline.

Moon was “indicted for corruption for receiving 217 million won (USD 150,000) in connection with facilitating the employment of his son-in-law at an airline”, the Jeonju District Prosecutors’ Office said in a statement.

The case adds to the political drama gripping South Korea, which is facing elections on 3 June after Yoon Suk Yeol was stripped of his presidency for imposing martial law briefly.

Moon, who served as president from 2017 to 2022, was known for pursuing engagement with North Korea, including brokering talks between Pyongyang’s leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump during his first term.