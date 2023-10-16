Who will care about the survival of the Palestinians, asks Chinese ambassador

China has called on relevant countries to exercise restraint, to take an objective and just position, to work for de-escalation of conflict, and to avoid causing an even bigger blow to regional and international security.

“China condemns all violence and attacks against civilians, and opposes all acts in violation of international law,” Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said during his meeting with Yousef Ramadan, ambassador of Palestine to Bangladesh, on Monday.

The two sides exchanged in-depth views on Palestine.

Ambassador Yao noted that regarding the latest round of the conflict, China believes that it is a top priority to make all-out efforts to stop the fighting as soon as possible, prevent it from spreading endlessly, and avoid further deterioration of the situation.