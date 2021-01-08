S Korean court orders Japan to compensate WWII sex slaves

A South Korean court on Friday ordered the Japanese government to pay compensation to 12 World War II sex slaves or their families, in an unprecedented ruling that prompted an immediate denunciation by Tokyo.

The Seoul Central District Court ruled that Japan should pay the victims 100 million won ($91,000) each.

It is the first civilian legal case in South Korea against Tokyo by wartime sex slaves for Japanese troops, who were euphemistically labelled “comfort women”.

The ruling comes despite a 1965 treaty between Seoul and Tokyo which declared claims between them and their nationals had been settled.

Imperial Japan was responsible for the “comfort women” system, the court said in its verdict.

“The plaintiffs, who were in their late teens or early 20s, were subjected to repeated sexual exploitation,” it said.

“It amounted to an illegal act against humanity and the defendant has an obligation to compensate the victims for their mental suffering.”