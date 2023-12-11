US asks China to stop ‘its dangerous and destabilising conduct’

“This is a serious escalation on the part of the agents of the People’s Republic of China,” Jonathan Malaya, spokesperson of the National Security Council, said in a press conference where officials showed images and videos of the water cannons and ramming.

Brawner told Philippine radio station DZBB that he was unhurt and that he did not believe China knew he was onboard the boat.

The Philippines has filed diplomatic protests and has summoned China’s ambassador over its “aggressive” actions in the South China Sea, which a foreign ministry official said were a “threat to peace, good order and security”.

China’s foreign ministry said on Monday it had lodged solemn representations and a strong protest with the Philippine side over what it said was a collision on Sunday.