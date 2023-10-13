Annie wasn't tortured, he lied in court: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday said BNP Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, who was arrested in two cases, was not tortured but he lied in the court.

"Annie did not take bail. So, he was arrested by the law enforcers. He was not tortured. But he brought false allegations in court. No door of his house was broken (during the arrest). He lied to draw attention of the court," he said.