G20 summit: Five key takeaways

The Group of 20 leading economies began the weekend's proceedings by welcoming the African Union, the newest member of a bloc which already represented 85 per cent of world GDP.

Host and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has portrayed this weekend as India's diplomatic coming of age, and his country's presidency as an opportunity to give a voice to the needs of the Global South.

Modi opened the summit's formal proceedings by inviting African Union president Azali Assoumani to take a seat alongside world leaders with the ceremonial bang of a gavel.

Before Saturday, the G20 comprised 19 countries and the European Union, with South Africa its only member state from the continent.

The African Union at full strength has 55 members but six junta-ruled nations are currently suspended. It has a collective GDP of $3 trillion with some 1.4 billion people.