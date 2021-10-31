Biden butters up Europeans at G20

US president Joe Biden went on a charm offensive with European allies at the G20 summit in Rome, unveiling a steel deal and promising to mend ties strained to breaking point by Donald Trump.

It was a fresh start in an ancient setting: those aboard the gigantic presidential convoy -- over 80 vehicles at times -- glimpsed the Vatican, Colosseum and Roman Forum as they were whisked around the Eternal City to high-end meetings this weekend.

Sunday saw Biden hold a news conference with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to celebrate "a new era" and a "milestone" in the transatlantic relationship.

They announced the end of a trade dispute on steel which dated back to the Trump presidency and promised to work together to fight climate change and resist Chinese competition.