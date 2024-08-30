China pushes rivals’ limits in regional disputes

China’s campaign of confrontation, from remote reefs in Southeast Asia to Taiwan and far-flung Japanese islands, is designed to wear down regional rivals competing with it for contested territories, analysts say.

Beijing in recent years has asserted its claims in the long-running disputes far more boldly as its military strength has grown.

The escalating actions -- over islands in the East China Sea claimed by Japan, the self-ruled territory of Taiwan and the South China Sea -- have also come as Beijing’s rivals have drawn closer to the United States.