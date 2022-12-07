Xi Jinping to arrive in Riyadh Wednesday to meet Saudi and Arab leaders

Chafing at what it sees as American disengagement from the Middle East and the Biden administration’s hectoring about human rights, the world’s biggest oil exporter is reshaping its foreign policy to reflect the new realities of global power.

Besides rolling out the red carpet for bilateral meetings with Xi during his two-day visit, the Saudi rulers will also convene fellow Gulf dynasts for a summit with him, followed by a wider gathering with other Arab leaders.

That reflects what Saudi state news agency SPA described as the “strategic partnership” that is emerging between China and Saudi Arabia, its main oil supplier, after years of growing ties.