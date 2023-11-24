Violence erupts in Dublin after school knife attack

Protesters on Thursday fought running battles with police, torched vehicles and looted shops in Dublin, after three young children were injured in a knife attack outside a school.

Police in riot gear stood guard on the streets in the Irish capital as crowds taunted them with chants and set off fireworks.

Near O'Connell Bridge, over the River Liffey, flames rose from a torched car and bus, while crowds broke into stores and looted one of the city's main shopping streets.

The unrest -- the worst in Dublin in years -- came after a five-year-old girl sustained serious injuries in a suspected stabbing in Parnell Square East, north central Dublin.

Two other children and two adults -- a woman and the suspected perpetrator of the attack -- were taken to hospital after the incident around 1:30pm (1330 GMT).

Rumours on social media about the nationality of the assailant, who police only described as a man in his fifties, helped fuel unrest following the attack.