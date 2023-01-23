Zelenskiy promises to swiftly confront Ukraine corruption

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that corruption, the country’s chronic problem cast into the background by the war against Russia, would not be tolerated and promised forthcoming key decisions on uprooting it this week.

Zelenskiy’s pledge came amidst allegations of senior-level corruption, including a report of dubious practices in military procurement despite officials promoting national unity to confront the invasion.

“I want this to be clear: there will be no return to what used to be in the past, to the way various people close to state institutions or those who spent their entire lives chasing a chair used to live,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.