German minister begins first cabinet-level trip to Taiwan in 26 years

Beijing views the self-ruled, democratic island as its territory, to be taken one day -- by force if necessary. China routinely opposes official exchanges between Taiwan and its international partners.

It has ratcheted up military, diplomatic and economic pressure in response to a flurry of visits by politicians from the United States, Europe and elsewhere to Taiwan.

At the signing ceremony in Taipei, Stark-Watzinger said it was “a great pleasure and honour” for her to be the first German government minister to visit in more than two decades.

“This arrangement stands for enhancing cooperation on the basis of democratic values, transparency, openness, reciprocity and scientific freedom,” she said.