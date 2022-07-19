Russian shelling kills 6 in Donbas, EU defends sanctions on Moscow

Russian shelling of a town in eastern Ukraine on Monday killed six people, Kyiv said, as EU ministers meeting in Brussels insisted the pressure of Western sanctions on Moscow was working.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky meanwhile appointed an acting security chief, having announced the suspension of senior law enforcement officials late on Sunday.

Rescue workers were digging through debris and clearing rubble from a collapsed two-storey building in Toretsk in the industrial east that was struck by Russian artillery early Monday.

“I had my windows open. There was a huge explosion around 5:00 am—stones and dust,” local resident Nadia told AFP journalists, still shaking.