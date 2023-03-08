EU defence chiefs to discuss arming Ukraine as Bakhmut fighting rages

EU defence ministers were preparing to meet Wednesday to discuss a plan to rush one billion euros of ammunition to Ukraine as pressure mounts on Kyiv's allies to boost supplies to its war effort.

Ukraine's critical shortage of ammunition will top the agenda at the meeting in Stockholm, where European leaders will try to replenish the thousands of 155-millimetre howitzer shells Kyiv's forces are firing each day in its fight against a grinding Russian offensive.

Fighting is raging around Ukraine's eastern town of Bakhmut, with president Volodymyr Zelensky warning that if the town fell, Moscow would gain an "open road" for offensives deeper into his country.

"We understand that after Bakhmut, they could go further. They could go to Kramatorsk, they could go to Sloviansk, it would be an open road for the Russians after Bakhmut to other towns in Ukraine, in the Donetsk direction," Zelensky told CNN in an interview due to be broadcast in the United States on Wednesday.