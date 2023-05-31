Denmark PM delivers speech partly written by AI

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday delivered a speech to parliament partly written using artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT to highlight the revolutionary aspects and risks of AI.

The head of the Danish government was giving a traditional speech as parliament gets ready to close for the summer.

"What I have just read here is not from me. Or any other human for that matter", Frederiksen suddenly said part-way into her speech to legislators, explaining it was written by ChatGPT.

"Even if it didn't always hit the nail on the head, both in terms of the details of the government's work programme and punctuation... it is both fascinating and terrifying what it is capable of", the leader added.