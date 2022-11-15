Moscow pressured to end Ukraine war at G20

The United States and its allies on Tuesday heaped pressure on Russia to end the Ukraine war, using a G20 summit to pin painfully high global food and fuel prices squarely at President Vladimir Putin’s door.

Eyeing a joint G20 declaration that would condemn Russia’s eight-month-old invasion and threats to use nuclear weapons, US and European officials painted the summit in Bali as evidence of Russia’s deepening isolation.

“I think you’re going to see most members of the G20 make clear that they condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine,” a senior US official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“Russia’s war of aggression is being condemned in the strongest possible terms,” adding that many “see Russia’s war in Ukraine as the root source of immense economic and humanitarian suffering in the world.”

It remained far from clear that Russia’s G20 allies China, India and South Africa would sign up to language that would condemn Putin’s war so explicitly.