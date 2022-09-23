Some Russians flee Ukraine conscription as Moscow remains defiant at U.N.

Some draft-age Russians rushed to leave the country on Thursday to escape their country’s biggest conscription drive since World War Two, as world powers at the United Nations demanded Moscow be held accountable for alleged atrocities in Ukraine.

Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, responded with defiance, defending Moscow’s record and accusing Kyiv and its Western allies of threatening his country, before walking out at the end of his speech to the Security Council.

The diplomatic confrontations came a day after President Vladimir Putin launched a new mobilisation campaign for the seven-month-old war that has already killed thousands, displaced millions, pulverised cities and damaged the global economy.