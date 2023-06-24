World watches with concern as mutiny unfolds in Russia

Meanwhile, Czech politicians used the mutiny as a moment to take a stab at Russian leadership.

"I can see my summer holiday in Crimea is approaching," said Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, referring to the territory annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014.

"So we finally know what the Russians mean by a Special Operation," said Czech Defence Minister Jana Cernochova.

"After 16 months of the war in Ukraine, Russia is waging war on Russia. No surprise. It's a tradition over there. Failed wars end up with the Tsar being executed, with chaos and with a civil war supervised by snoopers. Congratulations," she said.

Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer, who has met Putin since the launch of the Ukraine war, warned of the nuclear risks of the instability in Russia.

"The operations of the Russian Federations are always of the utmost importance, because the Russian Federation has a great potential for biological, chemical and nuclear weapons," he said.