North of Soledar, Ukrainians yearn for peace

"We are staying strong, trying to survive, waiting for the war to end," Kuzenko told AFP, seated at a table bearing a couple of small plates of food they were sharing.

Nearby, one of his neighbours, 69-year-old Lyubov, stirred a pot of scraps for the many abandoned pets they now look after.

But the war may be far from over for Siversk.

It risks becoming a frontline town again, as the Russian defence ministry declares victory -- a claim denied by Ukraine -- in Soledar, some 30 minute's drive south.

But with no gas, electricity or water, let alone internet, many of the 1,700 people local officials say still live in Siversk and surrounding settlements hear little of the news at the front.

"We don't have a radio," said Kuzenko, just "word of mouth".

"Some say that Soledar is surrounded, others say that it is not surrounded. Let the military decide what will happen next."

Near the steep steps leading into Kuzenko's shelter, 55-year-old Oleksandr Sirenko said he hoped Ukraine's troops would hold fast, as he chopped window frames and bits of floor into smaller pieces to burn for firewood.

"We only hope they don't retreat. We are afraid, but where should we go?"