French protests stall landmark UK royal visit

It was meant to be Charles III's first major foray on the international stage as king, a prestigious celebration of historic cross-Channel relations before he is officially crowned in May.

But the 74-year-old monarch will now have to wait a bit longer to visit France, after widespread street protests over unpopular pension reforms forced its postponement.

Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, who had been due in Paris on Sunday, "greatly look forward to the opportunity to visit France as soon as dates can be found", Buckingham Palace said.

The UK government said president Emmanuel Macron had requested the postponement, as tensions spilled over on the streets, and protesters fought running battles with security forces in some cities.

But with royal visits carefully choreographed for the maximum positive exposure, officials will likely be relieved.