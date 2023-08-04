Alexei Navalny: Russia's opposition leader behind bars

Russia gives few glimpses nowadays of Alexei Navalny, an opposition icon who leveraged social media and fatigue with the Kremlin to rise to stardom before being poisoned and jailed.

He now only appears in grainy videos from court hearings at his maximum-security prison -- occasions he has used to slam the Kremlin for what he sees as its latest folly: attacking Ukraine.

"(Russia) is floundering in a pool of either mud or blood, with broken bones, with a poor and robbed population, and around it lie tens of thousands of people killed in the most stupid and senseless war of the 21st century," Navalny said at his last hearing in July.